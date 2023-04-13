A City of Champions

City Council recognized the CNU Women’s and Men’s basketball teams at last night’s meeting. The Women’s Basketball team made history by competing in their first-ever NCAA Division III National Championship game earlier this month after an undefeated season. While they lost in the final game, Head Coach Bill Broderick was named NCAA Division III Coach of the Year, and players Anaya Simmons and Sondra Fan received All-American honors. The CNU Men’s Basketball team also competed in the championship game, held last month, and won on a shot in the final seconds by Junior Trey Barber, who was selected the Most Valuable Player of the Final Four. Head Coach John Kirkovian was named NCAA Division III Coach of the Year. This is the first NCAA title for the CNU Men’s Basketball team.