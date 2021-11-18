A Fresh Approach to Holiday Décor

Did you know, for the price of a naturally-grown Christmas tree, you could invest in plants to enjoy year round?

Studies have shown that plants boost energy, mood, productivity, concentration and improve the quality of indoor air. How health-giving is that?

If you do use a naturally-grown Christmas tree, don’t forget the many ways to reuse it after the holidays.



Place it in a quiet corner of your yard as a habitat for wintering birds and woodland creatures, or drape the boughs over plant beds for winter protection.

Some localities will also collect leftover trees after the holidays to recycle and use them for mulch in parks and public areas.

Check back with askHRgreen.org after the holidays for a list of Christmas tree recycling guidelines for each Hampton Roads locality.