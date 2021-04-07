A is for April. A is for Adoption.

Adoption promotion: $45 for all dogs

NORFOLK, VA – Ahhhh, spring. A time of new beginnings. An excellent occasion to start something amazing.

#AdoptNACC!

At Norfolk Animal Care and Adoption Center, our dog floor is full of canine companions yearning to make their own fresh start in a loving home. Ask our operations manager, Jennifer Held, who decided discounted adoption fees of $45 for all dogs was the best way to invite everyone to meet their new best friends.

“Any time is a great time to adopt, but springtime brings plenty of opportunities for trips to the dog park, the beach, even a fun car ride with ears flapping in the wind!” Held said. “Adventure awaits!”

Act fast! Adoption discounts end April 11!

Appointments available through WaitWhile. Apply to become a dog foster parent or to become a member of NACC Pack Adventures to take a dog on a day trip at our website, too.

And another thing!

A first annual birthday party for Frank, the Taphouse mascot, appropriately named Frank Fest, will benefit our awesome Friends of the Norfolk Animal Care Center. Accepting donations now through the party on Wednesday, April 7, from 4-8 p.m., 931 W. 21st Street.

A+ opportunity to support our Friends and appreciate April!