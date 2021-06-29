Support your community with A-List Beauty Supply

Julisa Williams always wanted to be an entrepreneur. Growing up in Norfolk, Virginia, she was constantly at the local beauty supply store as a young girl. She noticed that oftentimes, African Americans were the only ones supporting the beauty supply stores, yet, they had no ownership of them. Little did she know then that in 2020 she would set out to change that. Julisa is the owner of A-List Beauty supply, an online beauty supply store that delivers locally throughout the Hampton Roads area and offers affordable shipping to anywhere in the United States.

She originally went to college to be a pharmacy technician, however, Julisa quickly realized that working for others was not something she saw herself doing long-term. “I often worked for bosses that could barely do their jobs and it was frustrating,” Julisa states. Although Julisa does enjoy her job as a Pharmacy Technician, the urge to be independent and work for herself is constantly stirring inside of her. This is what drove her to start her business, A-List Beauty LLC in September of 2020. Originally, she wanted to do a storefront, however being a new entrepreneur, she decided to take the route that was easier and less stressful. With her online business, she does not have to worry about theft, and she can run the business on her own terms, while she is going to school.

Eventually, Julissa decided that she wanted to pursue entrepreneurship full-time. After having a baby, she decided that she wanted to put all her focus into being a mother and a businesswoman. Julisa left school at Norfolk State University so that she could pour herself into her business. “Having a business is very time-consuming, and there is so much research involved.” Julisa states. She does want to go back to school for Business in the future. Not being a social person made it difficult for her when she first started, causing her to have to step out of her comfort zone in order to fulfill her dreams. “I just tried to push away all thoughts of fear and failure. But it was hard because those thoughts are sometimes in the back of your mind” Julisa said.



For Julisa, the best part of being an entrepreneur is having freedom. Being able to run a business the way you want and have flexibility. In the workforce, she was under other people, but now she is her own boss. Julisa says the hardest part about her business is getting support from people in her local community. Her business model is quite revolutionary, however gaining loyal customers can be a struggle. All her products are catered to African American curly, natural hair. She has a range of products and hair supplies. Julisa says that her favorite product she sells is called ‘Mielle’, which she uses on her own hair.

Julisa’s mentor Earl Lee stated, “I have worked with Julisa Williams since April 2020 and it has been a pleasure. One of the things I like most is her ability to accept constructive feedback and act on it appropriately. Julisa is deeply passionate about growing her business and entrepreneurship. I often say success is derived from the 3 D’s: Desire, Dedication, and Determination; Julisa exhibits these leadership traits and many others. I looked forward to seeing her business grow and blossom to the next level.”

When asked what advice she would give to anyone starting a business, Julisa stated “stay persistent and have a positive mindset”. Check out Julisa’s website at alistbeautyllc.com to get 10% off your first order!

