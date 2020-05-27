A LIVE TALK SUMMIT BY POWERFUL LEADERS ON GROWING YOUR BUSINESS POST COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, MAY 27, 2020 FROM 3 pm to 4:30 pm

A Live Zoom Summit

Celebrate Asian Heritage Month with powerful leaders sharing their government agencies and private sector resources and opportunities to grow your business post COVID-19 while highlighting new exciting areas of industry growth vreated by the pandemic.

Special Greetings:

Commonwealth of Virginia THE HONORABLE RALPH S. NORTHAM73rd Governor of Virginia

Honorary Speakers:

Commonwealth of Virginia * Office of the GovernorOffice of Equality and InclusionDR. JANICE UNDERWOOD, Ph.DDirector The White House WHIAAPI White House Initiative on Asian Pacific Islanders MS. TINA WEI SMITH Executive Director

Summit Leaders: U.S Small Business Administration (SBA)On SBA Government Contracting & Business Development Program Updates for Small BusinessesBy: Van Tran, Deputy Director of Business Development on most current updates in federal contracting programs for small businesses and what the government is doing to help vendors survive the crisis

Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP)Governor’s Office of International Trade on Export Assistance Programs for Small BusinessesBy: Lindsey Bertozzi, Assistant Vice-President onHow to find new markets: State international trade assistance programs for small businesses.

Free and Open to ALLSeats are limited

Please register here