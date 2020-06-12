A Message from Mayor McKinley Price to 2020 Graduates

Congratulations! You are graduating and preparing to embark upon the next chapter of your story.

This pandemic changed your final year in significant and profound ways. Traditions that you, your family and our community have been anticipating for four long years aren’t taking place.

I’ve been in your shoes. My college graduation ceremony was canceled a few day before it was to take place because of protests surrounding the Vietnam War. My classmates and I missed an important rite of passage, and it hurt. After four long years of hard work, my senior year didn’t end at all like I imagined. Saying I was disappointed was an understatement, and I won’t even begin to tell you how devastated my mom and dad were that they couldn’t watch me accept my diploma and yell from the stands in joy at my achievements.

We got through that tough time and celebrated my graduation in a different way. Looking back now, disappointment isn’t the greatest feeling I remember. I mostly remember the pride and sense of accomplishment I felt at that time.

And you will too.

You’ve achieved so much! You’ve overcome obstacles, pushed yourself to do better, and grew in ways you never imagined. When our world changed, you did not give up and you finished your year while facing a global pandemic. Through all the challenges, you inspired us with your resilience and grace.

Newport News Public Schools, private schools, colleges, trade schools and other institutions have planned some unique and innovative ways to honor graduates, While we must celebrate differently this year, we can still make sure it’s a great celebration!

Your city wants you to continue to dream big and keep your head held high. To encourage you to always look up, while also boldly cheering you on, we are sending you a special message this Saturday, June 13. Between noon and 2 p.m., a plane will travel from one end of the city to the other carrying a banner just for our grads. Be sure to look up during that time!

Now step into the future with purpose, vision, passion and hope. The world is yours – chase your dreams, leave your mark and make a difference. I celebrate you today and can’t wait to see how you use your education, experiences and unique perspective to make our world better.

Congratulations!