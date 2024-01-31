A Message from Portsmouth’s Animal Control Unit Living with Coyotes Near Your Home in Virginia
The City of Portsmouth Police Department’s Animal Control Unit has been receiving numerous calls about coyotes in different areas of the City. This is partly due to the fact that these animals are approaching their mating season. While the Portsmouth Animal Control Unit does handle wildlife on occasion, if the animal is obviously sick or injured, our professional training and authority is dedicated only to domesticated animals. Please use this link to read more information about living with coyotes near your home.