A Musical Tribute to

General Marquis de Lafayette visited Portsmouth 200 years ago! To commemorate the visit, the Tidewater Winds Brass Quintet will perform in the garden of the Hill House Museum on Saturday, October 12th, at 1 p.m., playing pieces composed for Lafayette’s Farewell Tour. Three museum interpreters, “The Men of the House,” will add a theatrical touch, describing the Hill family’s connections to General Lafayette’s visit. The museum will be open from 12-3 p.m. Tickets are $5 cash per person

