A number of activities and events have been canceled in Hampton because of the Coronavirus

City libraries, community centers, parks and museums will be open this weekend for scheduled hours.

Beginning Monday, March 16, all city facilities will be closed to the general public. Employees will report, and city business will largely be conducted online, via email and phone calls. This includes City Hall, the Ruppert Sargent Building, offices at other locations, libraries, community centers, the Hampton History Museum and Carousel, The American Theatre, the Hampton Roads Convention Center and the Hampton Coliseum. Parks buildings, such as the Sandy Bottom Nature Visitors Center, will be closed and there will be no scheduled activities, but the public can use outdoor spaces during daytime hours.

The Courts will remain open on Monday.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam Friday ordered all K-12 schools in the state closed for a minimum of two weeks – from March 16-27.

All March events and the walking program at the Boo Williams Sportsplex, 5 Armistead Pointe Parkway, have been canceled for the next three weeks. They are working to reschedule.

Specific events this weekend:

The Millenium Tour scheduled for Saturday at the Hampton Coliseum has been postponed. A new date will be announced soon.

A public meeting on the 2021 city budget, scheduled for Saturday at Sandy Bottom Nature Park, has been canceled.

The "Count Me In Hampton" Census kickoff on Saturday, March 14 at Peninsula Towne Center has been postponed.

The Marketplace Talks on "Privilege As It Relates To Gender" scheduled for March 14 at New Life Church on Power Plant Parkway and the "Census And A Movie" event scheduled for March 16 at Hampton's Main Library have been postponed. New dates will be announced later.

The St. Patrick's Day celebration downtown on March 14 has been postponed. Organizers hope to have the celebration later this Spring.

Sturgill Simpson, A Good Look'n Tour, at the Hampton Coliseum on Friday, March 13, was canceled.

The DMV Select offices in the Hampton Treasurer's Office, 1 Franklin St., will be closed until further notice.

This list will be updated as more closings and cancellations are made. For more information about the Coronavirus, including the best way to protect yourself and your family, visit the CDC website. For more information about the city’s Emergency Management Office, visit www.hampton.gov/emergency.