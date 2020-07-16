A Redesigned Retirement Benefits Portal

We announced the first of several steps the agency is taking to improve
the public’s experience on its website. The newly redesigned retirement
benefits portal, at
www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/retirement<https://www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/retirement>,
will help millions of people prepare for and apply for retirement.
The redesigned portal will make it easier for people to find and read
about Social Security retirement benefits. There are fewer pages with
clearer and concise information. The portal also is optimized for mobile
devices so people can learn and do what they want from wherever they want,
and the portal now includes the ability to subscribe to receive retirement
information and updates. Visit
www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/retirement<https://www.socialsecurity.gov/benefits/retirement>
to find out how to Learn, Apply, and Manage retirement benefits, and learn
how to create a personal my Social Security account online. More
improvements to Social Security’s website are planned for later in 2020 as
the agency seeks to continuously improve the public experience at
www.socialsecurity.gov<https://www.socialsecurity.gov/>.