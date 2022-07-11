A Splash of the Arts

By: City of Hampton

Hampton City Schools, through Arts for Learning, the Virginia Affiliate of Young Audiences, and with the support of the Hampton History Museum and Downtown Hampton Development Partnership, is hosting free arts and entertainment on Saturdays in July. The program will include performances in music, art, theater, storytelling, dance, and more. The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are free of charge.

10 am-Caribbean Dreaming: Sail the Caribbean seas on the sound waves of steel drums! Percussionist Gary Garlic demonstrates the unique sound of these instruments and explains how this new art form was invented after drums were outlawed on many Caribbean islands.

11 am-Cindy & Shelly Sing: Combining original songs with some old favorites, folk song duo Cindy & Shelly will lead kids and adults alike in a lively singalong, as they give a musical tour around the world.

12 pm-The Spirit of Taikoza: The Japanese Drum: Taikoza presents a unique and exciting program using bamboo flutes and Japanese Taiko drums—which weigh up to 200 pounds—in an unforgettable journey that explores the different regions and seasons of Japan.

1 pm-The Steelpan Movement: From Outcast to Outstanding: Mosaic Steel Orchestra takes the audience on an interactive musical journey, from a look at how steel pans were developed and the changing attitudes toward the instrument to the spread of steelpan throughout the world.

2 pm-The Multicultural Roots of Rock and Rap: It may seem as American as apple pie, but the banjo has its roots in Mali, Africa while the guitar comes from Spain. In this interactive program, musician Curtis Blues plays musical instruments from around the world, demonstrating how American popular music springs from many different cultures and countries.

3 pm-The Spirit of Taikoza: The Japanese Drum: Taikoza presents a unique and exciting program using bamboo flutes and Japanese Taiko drums—which weigh up to 200 pounds—in an unforgettable journey that explores the different regions and seasons of Japan.

Date: July 16, 2022

Time: 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM

Location: Mill Point Park

Address: 100 Eaton Street Hampton, VA 23669

Contact: 757-727-2000

Link: Learn More