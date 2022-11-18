Aaron Rouse To Be Democratic Nominee For SD-07 Special Election

By: Democratic Party of Virginia

Richmond, VA – Democratic Party of Virginia Chairwoman Susan Swecker released the following statement on Aaron Rouse becoming the Democratic nominee for Virginia’s 7th Senate District special election.

“Congratulations to Aaron Rouse, a born and raised Virginian and faithful public servant, for becoming the Democratic nominee for the 7th State Senate District. Whether it was serving on the Virginia Beach City Council, playing football in the NFL, or working to mentor and educate youth, Aaron has always put his whole heart and soul into everything he’s done.

“In Richmond, Aaron will continue to be a voice for the voiceless and deliver for Virginia Beach and Norfolk. We look forward to electing Aaron on January 10th and working with him as a part of our Democratic Senate Majority.”