AARP Tax-Aide Program

By: City of Portsmouth

Churchland Branch Library | 4934 High Street West

Tax-Aide is a free service provided by IRS trained local volunteers to assist residents in completing their tax filing requirements. Tax-Aide primarily services low income, moderate income, and elderly/senior citizen tax payers. There is no cost for the services, which is by appointment, only, at Churchland Branch Library until April 18th on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please use this link, AARP Tax Aide | Portsmouth Public Library, VA, or call (757) 686-2538.