AARP Virginia Expresses Disappointment in Governor Youngkin’s Veto of Prescription Drug Affordability

AARP Virginia State Director Jim Dau responded to Governor Glenn Youngkin’s veto of prescription drug affordability bills that would establish a board to review the cost of life-saving medication. The board would have the power to set upper payment limits on drugs deemed unaffordable.

The bills passed with bipartisan support and AARP Virginia has worked on this issue for three years. AARP facilitated hundreds of phone calls and over 1,000 emails to Governor Youngkin from members expressing their support. The legislature will have the opportunity to override the veto when they reconvene in Richmond on April 17.

Dau’s statement:

“AARP is disappointed that Governor Youngkin vetoed this commonsense legislation. Virginians across the state have made very clear that they expected action to address the unaffordable costs of life-saving medication, and they overwhelmingly support the creation of a Prescription Drug Affordability Board. General Assembly members in both parties answered the call, but today’s veto is a step backward to helping many people afford their cost of living – and their cost of staying alive.”

“While we are disappointed in the governor’s decision, General Assembly members will have an opportunity to show they’re listening to their constituents and acting to help them. We hope that members of both parties will listen to the voices of Virginians struggling to pay for their medication and override this veto.”

The prices of prescription drugs are increasing well above the rate of inflation. Americans pay more for their medicine than any country worldwide and Virginians pay 36% more than the national average.