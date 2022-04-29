Absentee and Early Voting for Republican Party Primary Begins May 6th

By: Dana Woodson

The City of Portsmouth’s General Registrar and Director of Elections has announced that absentee and early voting for the Republican Party Primary Election for the U.S. House of Representatives, 3rd District, will begin on Friday, May 6th, in the Office of the General Registrar.

Voting hours are 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, except on holidays.

The Registrar’s Office will also be open for early voting from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 11th, and Saturday, June 18th.

Election Day is Tuesday, June 21, 2022; the polls will open at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.

