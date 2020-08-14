Absentee Ballot Information from the Virginia Department of Elections

You may have recently received an absentee ballot application from The Center for Voter Information and been a bit confused. The Center mailed them to nearly every Virginia resident, regardless of their party affiliation. Unfortunately, voters in multiple localities who received an absentee ballot application from the group were given pre-paid return envelopes addressed to the incorrect registrar’s office. The Virginia Department of Elections released a statement that they are not associated with The Center for Voter Information, nor do they coordinate with any third party groups on campaign efforts. They also stated that, if a voter already completed and returned the mailing from The Center for Voter Information and it was sent to the wrong locality’s office, it will be forwarded to the correct office for processing.

All registered voters are eligible to cast an absentee ballot by mail for the November election. The Virginia Department of Elections encourages all voters who would like to receive an absentee ballot for the November election to apply electronically on their website at www.elections.virginia.gov/voterinformation. If you have already applied for an absen tee ballot, you do not need to submit a new application. Absentee ballots will be mailed out beginning on September 18.

You can register to vote, access your Virginia voter record to update your registration and view your polling place on the Virginia Department of Elections website. Newport News residents can also visit the Voter Registrar’s page or call 757-926-VOTE (8683) for more information.