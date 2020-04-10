Abusers Will No Longer Have Guns Because of New Law

NEWPORT NEWS, VA – Delegate Mike Mullin (D-Newport News) announced today that his legislation to protect survivors of domestic violence by barring subjects of permanent protective orders from possessing firearms is well on its way to becoming law. Earlier today, Governor Northam offered a technical amendment to the bill, ​HB 1004​. Once this amendment is approved by both houses of the General Assembly during the April 22nd Reconvene Session, the bill will become law.

“Anyone who is subject to a permanent protective order should not have a gun. Period,” said Delegate Mullin. “If you pose such a danger to someone that a permanent protective order is necessary, then you shouldn’t be armed.”

“I’m proud to have carried this bill on behalf of everyone who has ever suffered abuse at the hands of their partner,” said Mullin.

Delegate Mullin serves the 93rd District which includes the City of Williamsburg and parts of Newport News, James City County, and York County. He was a prosecutor for more than a decade and handled cases involving domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. During his time in the Legislature, Delegate Mullin passed “Heaven’s Law” to protect children from child abuse. He is a certified Gang Investigator.

https://lis.virginia.gov/cgi-bin/legp604.exe?201+ful+HB1004ER