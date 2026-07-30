Accelerate Your Business: Virginia Beach Entrepreneur Opportunities

Apply now for the next session of SWaM Business Office’s accelerator program by Aug. 28.

Calling all small business owners and entrepreneurs: Opportunities catered to support the growth and development of your businesses are upcoming.

Virginia Beach Uplift Program

Applications are now accepted for the next cohort of the Virginia Beach Economic Uplift Capital Accelerator (UPLIFT), an eight-week program designed to spur growth and strengthen business models for entrepreneurs, with a special focus on minority, women and service-disabled veteran entrepreneurs.

Hosted by the City’s SWaM Business Office, UPLIFT Virginia Beach provides valuable resources to participants in the areas of financial analysis, marketing, mentoring and wealth building, along with an abundance of networking opportunities.

The UPLIFT program has spots for up to 10 local entrepreneurs ready to scale their businesses and build lasting community wealth. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 28. Interviews for program acceptance are Aug. 6-28. The program will occur once a week on Wednesday mornings starting Sept. 10 through Nov. 4.

Want to learn more about the program? Whether you’re considering applying or curious how this program can assist you and your business, attend a virtual information session, noon to 1 p.m. on Aug. 5, to get the details you need. Register to attend the free session.

For eligibility and to apply, visit VirginiaBeach.gov/SWaM.

Small Business Resources and Learning Opportunities

The Virginia Beach SWaM Business Office and The HIVE offer ongoing learning opportunities throughout the year. Businesses can take advantage of one-on-one mentoring, expert engagement sessions, workshops on effective marketing strategies, and guidance on developing strong, actionable business plans. These resources ensure that both new and established businesses have continued support as they grow. Here are some highlights of what’s ahead:

Doing Business with the City of Virginia Beach

Multiple dates and times, virtual

FREE and open to the public

This monthly virtual series is designed to help businesses navigate working with the City of Virginia Beach. Participants can learn about City procurement programs, resolutions and ordinances that most impact small, women, and minority-owned businesses. Sessions also cover how to use the City’s Supplier Portal, find solicitations and prepare the required forms for solicitation responses.

Supplier Portal and Solicitations: Aug. 4, 9-10 a.m. | Aug. 20, 3-4 p.m.

Aug. 4, 9-10 a.m. | Aug. 20, 3-4 p.m. Subcontracting Participation Plans and Good Faith Efforts: Aug. 6, 3-4 p.m. | Aug. 25, 9-10 a.m.

Aug. 6, 3-4 p.m. | Aug. 25, 9-10 a.m. Procurement Programs: Aug. 7, 9-10 a.m. | Aug. 18, 3-3:45 p.m.

Virginia Beach Procurement Café

Aug. 14, 10-11:30 a.m., The HIVE, 140 Independence Blvd.

Grab a cup of coffee and connect with the City’s Procurement team to ask questions and learn about the procurement process at this interactive, small-business-friendly workshop held each month at The HIVE.

Whether you’re just getting started or looking to expand your current government contracting work, this event will provide practical tools and direct access to the City’s procurement team. Reserve a spot.