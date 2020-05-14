National News 

ACCESS MY SOCIAL SECURITY FROM YOUR HOME

By Lizna Odhwani Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in Norfolk, Va. 

With so many services available online through my Social Security, signing up for a secure account will help you conduct Social Security business from home.  With your personal my Social Security account, you can:

  • Estimate your future benefits with our Retirement Calculator to compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits;
    • Check the status of your Social Security application;
    • Review your work history; and
    • Request a replacement Social Security card (in most States). 

If you already receive benefits, you can also:

  • Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter;
    • Set up or change your direct deposit;
    • Change your address; 
    • Request a replacement Medicarecard; and
    • Get a Social Security 1099 form (SSA-1099).

You can even use your personal my Social Security account to opt out of receiving certain notices by mail, such as the annual cost-of-living adjustments and the income-related monthly adjustment amount notice.  Instead, through the Message Center you can receive secure, sensitive communications.

Let your friends and family know that they can create a my Social Security account today atwww.ssa.gov/myaccount.