Access Virginia Offering Guided Touch Tour of The Mariners’ Museum and Park on Sunday

Since 2014, Access Virginia has connected individuals who are blind and visually impaired with the arts. They are expanding their offerings with a unique event at The Mariners’ Museum (100 Museum Drive). On Sunday, May 15, from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., Access Virginia will offer its very first guided touch tour to individuals who are blind or visually impaired. This immersive experience will bring history to life through a presentation of the spice trade, which will allow patrons to smell spices that were actually part of the trade. Tour goers will also have the opportunity to tour the museum via guided audio descriptions and 3-D modeling of vessels. This event is free and online registration is required. Touch tours open the doors to accessibility for the blind and vision impaired, so that they may fully experience and appreciate the performing and visual arts, civic and community events, and museums. This first event is hosted by Access Virginia in partnership with The Mariners’ Museum and Park, and with support from The Newport News Arts Commission and M. Price Distribution Co. For additional information, visit the Access Virginia website at www.accessvirginia.info.

