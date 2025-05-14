Act of Generosity Leads to Outpouring of Support

Award-winning actress, producer, activist and author Sheryl Lee Ralph served as a special guest at Norfolk State University’s 114th Commencement Ceremony Saturday, May 10 at William “Dick” Price Stadium. Ralph, who gave remarks following a speech by Senior Class President Zay’Kori Jones, had a desire to see the Class of 2025 meet its $5000 fundraising goal to support the University. The Class of 2025 had just presented the University with a donation of $4,136. Ralph pledged $1000 to help close the gap, even though it exceeded the amount needed. President Javaune Adams-Gaston and Bishop Kim Brown, BOV Rector immediately pledged $1000 each.

That small act sparked an incredible outpouring of donations. Within eight minutes, commencement attendees pledged a total amount of $25,000. Audience members spontaneously raised their hands and shouted out amounts of $1,000-$2,000. “I was at a loss for words,” said Senior Class Vice President Nina Collymore. “I felt so proud, so loved.” Jones, the senior class president, was excited and grateful. “Thank you so much for being so inspirational,” Jones said.

The funds will go toward the Senior Class gift through the Proud to Pay Legacy Book Scholarship fund.

“We have witnessed how powerful the spirit of generosity and the desire to see our students succeed can be,” said NSU President Javaune Adams-Gaston, Ph.D. “I am thankful to Ms. Ralph and all those who found it in their hearts to give.”