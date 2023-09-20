Adams, Hinson, Merkley, Booker, and Grassley Introduce National Stillbirth Prevention Day Resolution

By: U.S. Congresswoman Alma Adams

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. (D-NC-12) and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (R-IA-01) in the House and U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) introduced a bipartisan, bicameral resolution recognizing today, September 19, as “National Stillbirth Prevention Day.”

“For too long, stillbirth has been a silent crisis, but the mothers and families experiencing this crisis deserve a voice. Up to 25 percent of stillbirths are potentially preventable, and the United States is trailing other countries in making progress,” said Congresswoman Alma Adams, co-founder and co-chair of the Black Maternal Health Caucus. “That is why I am proud to recognize September 19 as National Stillbirth Prevention Day with Congresswoman Hinson and my colleagues. All available data suggests we can make progress, so we hope increased attention to this issue will reverse this shocking trend of stillbirths and maternal mortality in the United States. These babies – and their mamas – can’t wait.”

“The stillbirth rate in the United States is unacceptably high, especially for low-income and rural moms, and we must do more to help them have healthy pregnancies. We can and must do better by these moms and their babies. I am proud to lead the effort to recognize September 19th as National Stillbirth Prevention Day to help end the often silent heartbreak of stillbirth and save babies,” said Congresswoman Ashley Hinson.

“Stillbirths are devastating for parents and families, and these tragedies impact all demographics across the country while leading to an increase in the risk of maternal mortality and morbidity. Nearly 1 in 4 stillbirths are potentially preventable, and it is disturbing that the rate of stillbirth is considerably higher in Black, Hispanic, American Indian, and Alaska Native women. This resolution recommits us to leveraging critical advances in modern medicine to ensure we are doing everything we can to prevent individuals and families from experiencing the trauma of stillbirth,” said Senator Jeff Merkley.

“As other peer countries make strides to reduce stillbirth deaths, the United States has shamefully failed to prioritize stillbirth prevention and thousands of families across our country continue to experience the tragedy of stillbirth each year,” said Senator Booker. “This issue disproportionately affects Black people, worsening the health disparities and inequities in our nation. We must prioritize solutions to reduce stillbirths and promote research and awareness around stillbirth prevention efforts,” said Senator Cory Booker.

“We can and should be doing more to save babies’ lives and improve pre-natal care – that’s what this resolution is all about. Too many families know the heartbreak of stillbirths, yet such tragic losses are often avoidable. As our medical communities continue their work on evidence-based practices to prevent stillbirths, federal resources could help empower their efforts by expanding data collection for researchers and enhancing treatment access for expectant moms,” said Senator Chuck Grassley.

The legislation is endorsed by the following groups: 1st Breath, 2 Degrees Foundation, Aaliyah in Action, American College of Nurse-Midwives, Amniotic Fluid Embolism Foundation, Association of Maternal & Child Health Programs, Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health, Every Breath Counts Coalition, Every Mother Counts, Griffin Cares Foundation, Healthy Birth Day, Her Foundation, JustActions, March for Moms, March of Dimes, Maternal Mental Health Leadership Alliance, Measure the Placenta, Mom Congress, National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners, National League for Nursing, Perinatal Health Equity Initiative, Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health, Postpartum Support International, Preeclampsia Foundation, PUSH for Empowered Pregnancy, Reproductive and Placental Research Unit, Yale University School of Medicine, Reproductive Health Impact, Return to Zero: HOPE, Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine, Society for Reproductive Investigation, Star Legacy Foundation, Start Healing Together, The Shades of Blue Project, and What to Expect Project.

Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. represents North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District (Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Cabarrus County) and serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Education & the Workforce, where she serves as ranking member of the Workforce Protections Subcommittee.