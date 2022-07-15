Adams, Murphy Announce Gender Equity Legislation on 50th Anniversary of ﻿Title IX

By: Office of Alma Adams

The Fair Play for Women Act of 2022 would level the playing field for women in collegiate sports WASHINGTON, D.C. – On the 50th Anniversary of the effective date Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, commonly known as “Title IX,” Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) and Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut announced the forthcoming introduction of the Fair Play for Women Act of 2022, legislation that will address gaps in Title IX. The proposed legislation would:

Provide more information for college and high school students and parents about how to contact their Title IX coordinators;

Give greater authority to the Department of Education to bring schools into compliance; and

Create streamlined regulations around revenue distribution for colleges and their external partners.

“Our legislation, the Fair Play for Women Act, would make updates to the Title IX to address gaps in the law and keep Title IX strong for generations of women to come,” said Adams. “As a legislator for three decades, high school athlete, and a college professor at a women’s college for more than 40 years, I have fought not only to support Title IX and its positive impact on college athletics and other collegiate programs, but also to make sure the law continues to give women the opportunities we deserve. As a mother and grandmother, I want to make sure that my granddaughters and their friends grow up in a world where they are empowered to succeed. “The students of today and tomorrow deserve a level playing field, an equitable collegiate experience, and freedom from discrimination and harassment. I am committed to working alongside my colleagues, like Senators Murphy and Feinstein and Representative Trahan to pass this meaningful legislation to update Title IX, and renew its promise to keep women at the table and on the field,” concluded Adams. “It should not be up to the women in the United States Senate and House to carry the fight on Title IX. It should not be up to only women athletes to raise the importance of preserving and expanding the rights under Title IX. All of us should be invested in this fight and in this work,” said Murphy. “With The Fair Play for Women Act of 2022, we are attempting to pass a piece of legislation that allows us to make real the commitment of Title IX and finish the work that’s been undone.” Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. is a member of the House Committee on Education & Labor, where she serves as chair of the Workforce Protections Subcommittee. Prior to serving in Congress, she was a 40-year educator at Bennett College, a women’s HBCU in Greensboro, N.C., and 20-year member of the North Carolina House of Representatives. Adams graduated from North Carolina A&T State University in 1968 and received her Master’s degree in Art Education in 1972. She earned her Ph.D. in Art Education and Multicultural Education from The Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio in 1981. She is the founder and co-chair of the Congressional Bipartisan Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Caucus.