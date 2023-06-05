Adams Statement on Debt Ceiling Vote

By: Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, NC-12

WASHINGTON, D.C. (May 31, 2023) – Congresswoman Alma Adams (NC-12) released the following statement on her vote for the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023, also known as the bill to raise the debt ceiling.

The legislation now heads to the Senate in advance of the June 5 deadline to avoid a debt default.

“My values inform my belief that no person in the United States should go hungry. Every American benefits from programs like SNAP and TANF, even if we never use them. Because the debt ceiling compromise legislation adds additional red tape to food security programs, I struggled with this vote,” said Congresswoman Alma Adams, a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee. “However, if Congress doesn’t raise the debt ceiling, the subsequent financial crisis would create many more hungry families than there are now. The financial crisis caused by a default would be worse for American families than anything in this bill. A default would hit especially hard in cities like Charlotte, where the financial sector is a major employer.

“The Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023 averts a default on the sovereign debt of the United States and prevents the use of the debt ceiling as a negotiating tactic for two years. This means fewer political games and fewer opportunities for drastic cuts to assistance for working families. Therefore, with reservations, I voted for the compromise to raise the debt ceiling,” concluded Adams.

Video of Rep. Adams’ previous remarks on the debt ceiling is available on YouTube, and for download here.

Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. represents North Carolina’s 12th Congressional District (Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, Cabarrus County) and serves on the House Committee on Agriculture and the House Committee on Education & the Workforce, where she serves as ranking member of the Workforce Protections Subcommittee. In 2015, she founded the Adams Hunger Initiative to address food insecurity across Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, and the 12th Congressional District.