Adams, Underwood Announce Speakers for the Black Maternal Health Caucus 2023 Stakeholder Summit

By: Office of Congresswoman Alma Adams

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Congresswomen Alma Adams (NC-12) and Lauren Underwood (IL-14) announced speakers for the Black Maternal Health Caucus 2023 Stakeholder Summit, taking place on August 1, 2023 at the U.S. Capitol. The Summit will feature U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra; Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure; Health Resources and Services Administrator Carole Johnson; Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms; Senator Cory Booker (NJ); Representative Lucy McBath (GA-07); Representative Rosa DeLauro (CT-03); and HHS Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm.

The event will also feature a conversation with Black Maternal Health Caucus co-founder and Co-Chair Adams, moderated by co-founder and Co-Chair Underwood, on Rep. Adams’ vision for founding the Caucus and her inspiration behind this work.

The Summit will highlight progress in improving maternal health outcomes, spotlight opportunities to advance the Momnibus Act and key maternal health legislative priorities, and help build partnerships and strategies to end the maternal health crisis in the United States.

To RSVP, interested members of the media should send an email to haley.wint@mail.house.gov.

The full list of speakers participating is below:

Secretary Xavier Becerra, Department of Health and Human Services

Deputy Secretary Andrea Palm, Department of Health and Human Services

Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

Administrator Carole Johnson, Health Resources and Services Administration

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) [Virtual]

Representative Rosa DeLauro (CT-03), Ranking Member, House Committee on Appropriations [Virtual]

Representative Lucy McBath (GA-07) [Virtual]

Special Assistant to the President for Health Care Jessica Schubel, Domestic Policy Council (Executive Office of the President)

Alison Cernich, Ph.D., National Institute of Child Health and Human Development Deputy Director

Dr. Jamila K. Taylor, President and CEO, National WIC Association

Aza Nedhari, CPM, LGPC, Executive Director & Co-Founder, Mamatoto Village

Charles Johnson, Founder, 4Kira4Moms

Kiley Mayfield, MPH, Director of Community Power Building, RH Impact: The Collaborative for Equity & Justice

Jesse Matton, Director of Corporate Social Impact Policies, National Partnership for Women & Families

Melissa Martin, Managing Director of Patient Care Solutions, GE HealthCare

Caitlin Donovan, Global Head, Uber Health

Naomi Senkeeto, Managing Director of Health Equity Policy, Blue Cross Blue Shield Association

Dr. Dawn Godbolt, Director of Health Equity, Maven Clinic

Michelle L. Munroe, DNP, CNM, FACNM, FAAN, Interim CEO, American College of Nurse-Midwives

Rebecca Lauer, Manager of Federal Affairs, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Samuel J. Hewitt, Principal for Federal Affairs, American Nurses Association

Terrance E. Moore, Chief Executive Officer, Association of Maternal and Child Health Programs

Breana N. Lipscomb, MPH, Senior Advisor for Maternal Health and Rights, Center for Reproductive Rights

Kavelle Christie, Director of the Gender Equity & Health Justice Program at Community Catalyst

Christy Turlington Burns, Founder, Every Mother Counts

Mackenzie Marshall, Manager of Federal Relations, Families USA

Yuliya Labko, Policy and Advocacy Director, March for Moms

Stacey Y. Brayboy, Senior Vice President for Public Policy and Government Affairs, March of Dimes

Tina Sherman, Senior Campaign Director, MomsRising

Venicia Gray, Senior Manager for Maternal and Infant Health, National Partnership for Women and Families

Adrienne Ramcharan, MPH, Assistant Director for State Policy, Physicians for Reproductive Health

Sharne Haywood, Senior Policy Specialist at Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Alise Powell, Senior Policy Analyst, RH Impact: The Collaborative for Equity and Justice

Vina Smith-Ramakrishnan, Senior Policy Associate, The Century Foundation

Denys Symonette Mitchell, Founder and Principal, Symonette Strategies and Solutions

Laurie Mignone, Professional Staff, House Committee on Appropriations

Rachel Gandell Tetlow, Director of Federal Affairs, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists

Amanda Innes, Chief of Staff/Senior Advisor, Maternal and Child Health Bureau at the Health Resources and Services Administration

James Willie, Deputy Division Director of Independent Review, Office of Federal Assistance Management at the Health Resources and Services Administration

Congresswoman Alma S. Adams, Ph.D. is serving her fifth full term in Congress. She represents the 12th District of North Carolina, which includes parts of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. In 2018, she introduced the first Black Maternal Health Week resolution with then-Senator Kamala Harris. In 2019, she co-founded the Black Maternal Health Caucus with Rep. Lauren Underwood (IL-14). In March 2020, Adams, along with Harris and Underwood, introduced the Black Maternal Health Momnibus Act for the first time, and in 2021 and 2023 reintroduced an expanded version of the package with Senator Cory Booker. Adams is a mother of two and a grandmother of four.