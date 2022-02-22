Adonis Lattimore, Virginia high school wrestler who was born without legs, wins state championship

By Chris Bengel

A Virginia high school wrestler has proved that anything is truly possible. On Saturday, Landstown (Va.) High School senior Adonis Lattimore, who was born with no right leg and a left leg that ends at his thigh, won the Virginia High School League Class 6 state championship in the 106-pound weight class.

“Really if you work hard, you can do anything – even win a state championship without legs,” Adonis Lattimore told the Virginian-Pilot following the victory.

According to the Virginian-Pilot, Lattimore has also born with just one finger on his right hand.

“Amazing,” Lattimore’s wrestling head coach James Sanderlin added. “He did all the work. I just get to be a part of the journey. It’s an amazing feeling to watch him do it and have the support of the crowd. It was awesome. He’s a hard-working young man. I’m just speechless.”

Lattimore was a regional qualifier as a freshman three years ago, but missed the regional tournament during his sophomore year. In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the state’s wrestling tournament. Then this season, Lattimore put together a 32-7 record.

Though it took three years to attain, Lattimore said this was always a goal of his.

“I’ve been dreaming of this since I knew what it was, and to finally have it happen is just – I don’t know how to explain it,” Lattimore added.