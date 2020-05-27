Adopt a Social Distancing Sidekick!

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter has reopened its doors to guests interested in adoption. Please anticipate longer than average wait times as staff will be allowing no more than 10 guests in the building at once. Guests are asked to bring and wear a face mask, if possible, and remember to observe 6 ft. distance between people.

To reduce increased risk, only those interested and ready to adopt the same day should visit the shelter. For convenience, you can fill out an adoption survey in advance. If you have previously filled out an adoption survey, notify staff when you enter the shelter.

﻿Adoptable pets can be seen online atwww.peninsularegionalanimalshelter.com. All adult large dogs and adult cats are half off through the rest of May!

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter, a collaborative venture operated by the city of Newport News but also serving Hampton, Poquoson and York County, is located at 5843 Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.