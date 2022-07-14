Administration Events Helpful Hints Local 

Aerial Mosquito Spraying Friday

HRM Staff , , , ,

By: City of Portsmouth

The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the City of Portsmouth will conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying on Friday, July 15th, over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth.

This treatment is the backup treatment that did not occur on July 10th or 11th due to unfavorable conditions. 

A contractor will commence the aerial spraying at dusk, between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in areas north of state Route 164, weather permitting. 

Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

If conditions do not allow spraying on Friday, the backup date is Saturday, July 16th

The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline, (757) 393-8666, will provide updates on the aerial mosquito spraying.

Subscribe to our Newsletter

You have successfully subscribed to the newsletter

There was an error while trying to send your request. Please try again.

Sign up for full access to Hampton Roads Messenger and to receive our Weekly Newsletter.