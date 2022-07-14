Aerial Mosquito Spraying Friday

By: City of Portsmouth

The Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the City of Portsmouth will conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying on Friday, July 15th, over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth.

This treatment is the backup treatment that did not occur on July 10th or 11th due to unfavorable conditions.

A contractor will commence the aerial spraying at dusk, between 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. in areas north of state Route 164, weather permitting.

Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

If conditions do not allow spraying on Friday, the backup date is Saturday, July 16th.

The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline, (757) 393-8666, will provide updates on the aerial mosquito spraying.

