Aerial Mosquito Spraying Scheduled for Wednesday

By: City of Portsmouth

The 757th Airlift Squadron, from Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, will conduct aerial mosquito spraying over Craney Island, Navy Fuel Depot, Coast Guard Base and surrounding civilian areas in Churchland on Wednesday night, July 27th. In the event of a weather delay, the alternate aerial spraying date is Thursday night, July 28th.

The spray mission will begin after sunset to minimize impact to non-target insects such as bees and to decrease exposure to personnel within the application area. The aircraft will make multiple spray passes. Although insecticide applications will not occur outside the target areas of Craney Island and surrounding areas, the City of Portsmouth’s Department of Public Works recommends that beekeepers adjacent to these areas cover their hives in the evening to help prevent any loss of bees.

Per Youngstown Air Reserve Station, the insecticide being used is safe for humans and pets, but those with allergies or respiratory concerns should remain indoors during aerial spraying operations. It is also recommended that small children remain indoors as their respiratory systems are not fully developed and are more susceptible to irritation.

The 757th AS flies U.S. Air Force C-130 Hercules airlift aircraft equipped with a Modular Aerial Spray System to complete their mission. These specially modified C-130s use global positioning and other accurate navigation systems to make sure that the spraying occurs only over designated areas. In addition, a technician monitors operations of the spray rate and flow, under direction of a 757th AS entomologist, to ensure accurate delivery.

For more information, please call the City of Portsmouth’s Department of Public Works at 757-393-8666.