Aerial Mosquito Treatment/ Lane Closures

Aerial Mosquito Treatment at Craney Island on Monday, June 29th



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District, will conduct aerial mosquito treatment over federal property on Craney Island on Monday, June 29th, between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The contractor will use an Air Tractor, a fixed-wing aircraft, to conduct a mosquito larvicide treatment; weather permitting. The contractor will spray granular mosquito larvicide over the federal property to target developing mosquito larvae.

According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, beekeepers in the affected areas do not need to take special precautions, as the chemical used does not affect bees.

If conditions do not allow the spraying on Monday, the inclement weather date is Tuesday, June 30th.

The Portsmouth Mosquito Hotline, 757-393-8666, will provide updates as necessary on the aerial mosquito spraying.

Portsmouth Lane Closures During Infrastructure Work

The Department of Engineering announces the following lane closures:

– The outside lane of West Norfolk Road westbound between Goose Bay Drive and Old Coast Guard Boulevard will be closed on Friday, June 26th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during street repair work.

– Elmhurst Lane between Clifford Street and Accolade Street will be closed on Friday, June 26th, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Flaggers will direct traffic during street repair work.

– The right lane of the intersection of Greenwood Drive and Rotunda Avenue will be closed from

Tuesday, June 30th until Thursday, July 2nd, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. during soil borings work.

– The current closure of Elm Avenue, southbound, from Wilcox Avenue to Lindsay Avenue, will be extended until Tuesday, July 30th. This daily closure is between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. during Columbia Gas installation work.

For more information, please call 393-8592.