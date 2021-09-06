Aerial Spraying Tuesday| Food Give-Away Events| Reminders- Water System Flush; Unclaimed Property Event

Aerial Mosquito Spraying Over Craney Island,

Churchland Areas on Tuesday, September 7th

On Tuesday, September 7th, the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the City of Portsmouth will conduct joint aerial mosquito spraying over federal properties on Craney Island, adjacent city properties, and the Churchland area in Portsmouth. A contractor will conduct the aerial spraying between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. in areas north of state Route 164, weather permitting. Beekeepers in the affected areas should keep bees covered during spraying operations, and people with known allergies should stay indoors.

If conditions do not allow spraying on September 7th, the alternate date is Wednesday, September 8th.

For more information or for updates on this aerial mosquito spraying, please call the City of Portsmouth’s Department of Public Works at 393-8666.

Public Utilities to Open Fire Hydrants to Conduct a Water System Soft Flush

The Department of Public Utilities will be conducting a soft flush of the potable water system as part of normal maintenance procedures Tuesday, September 7th, through Thursday, September 16th. To conduct the procedure, staff will open some of the fire hydrants and blow off valves on the streets listed below for two to three days per hydrant. Water from these hydrants will be flowing into a nearby storm drain. For the weekend, the flushing operation will end at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 10th, and resume at 7 a.m. on Monday, September 13th.

This work could cause discoloration of the water and customers are urged to check their water prior to laundering clothes during this period. If there is any discoloration, customers should turn on the faucet for a few minutes and any discoloration or cloudiness should disappear.

Locations for the soft flush scheduled between Tuesday, September 7th, and Thursday, September 16th —

River Shore Road

Twin Pines Road at Hoffler Creek

West Norfolk Road

High Street at Churchland Bridge

Hodges Ferry Bridge

McLean Street at the Railroad Tracks

Francis Street

Food Lion Shopping Center- Cradock

Cavalier Boulevard

Veneer Road

Wavy Street at Harbor Center Way

Harrell Street and Webster Avenue

Douglas Avenue and Bayview Boulevard

Riverside Drive south of Route 17 Bridge

Montgomery Street at Greenbrier Road

Aylwin Crescent at Paradise Creek

Victory Boulevard

Victory Boulevard at Paradise Creek

Elm Avenue at Veneer Road

Seaboard Court west of Greenwood Drive

The Public Utilities telephone number, 393-8561, will be posted at the flushing locations for customers to call if they have questions or concerns.