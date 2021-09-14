Aery Aviation Takes Flight in Newport News

Governor Ralph Northam announced this morning at a groundbreaking ceremony at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport that Aery Aviation, a full-service provider to the commercial and government aerospace industries, is investing $15.3 million to expand its global headquarters in Newport News. The company will construct a new, 60,000-square-foot hangar facility with access to the airport runway and an engineering technology center to expand capabilities in maintenance and modification services for its clients. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina and West Virginia for the project, which will create 211 new jobs. Governor Northam also announced that he has approved a $280,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist the city with the project. Joining the governor and Aery Aviation Executive Vice President Scott Beale for the announcement were Congressman Bobby Scott, Mayor McKinley Price, Assistant Secretary of Commerce and Trade John Begala, other elected officials, airport executives and economic development partners. Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Newport News, Aery Aviation provides aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions. These services support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. For more information see today’s press release and visit aeryaviation.com. You can also view a recording of the ceremony on the city’s Facebook page.