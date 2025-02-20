Join us on Thursday, February 20, 6 – 7pm, for the continuation of our African American History Month Series to hear a discussion on Leading with a Healthy Mind, Body and Spirit. The biographies of the speakers are as follows:

Leading With A Healthy Mind, Body, And Spirit

Dr. Doris H. Dancy

Dr. Doris H. Dancy is an award-winning educator who has spent her life educating our youth in an appreciation of both the written and spoken word. Growing up in Raleigh, North Carolina with her parents, brother, and grandmother was a joy, and she spent time there writing poetry, plays and short stories. She received her BA Degree in English and Spanish Education from North Carolina Central University in Durham, N.C. and began her teaching career in both English and Spanish. Later, she graduated from Hampton University with an MA Degree in English Education. Additionally, she received her Ph.D from Trinity International University of Ambassadors in Entrepreneurship and Business Administration, in Atlanta, GA. As an educator, she has served as Chairman of the English Department at Hampton High School in Hampton, VA, and later English Teacher Specialist and Supervisor of English K-12 for Hampton City Public Schools. One of her greatest accomplishments as Supervisor of English was to develop a successful step-by-step writing program, which guaranteed student achievement. After her retirement, Dr. Dancy started her own small business, Pen To Paper Writing Consulting, LLC where she edits for other writers. Throughout her career, Dr. Dancy has obtained many favorable outcomes in a variety of endeavors. Three that she is most proud of include witnessing the tremendous success of so many of her students, receiving the award for The Virginia Outstanding Teacher of English, The National Award for Building Successful Readers, The Outstanding Administrator of Virginia, and The Barack Obama Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Dancy has penned three Christian Romance Novels: Jagged Edges, Shattered Pieces, and All Other Ground. Additionally, she has written a Christian poetry book entitled And the Word Became Flesh.



Rev. Keith I. Jones



Reverend Dr. Keith Ivan Jones recently retired as Senior Pastor of Norfolk’s Historic Shiloh Baptist Church. His commitment to the ministry includes over 46 years of pastoral leadership as a U.S. Army Chaplain, Clinical Pastoral Counselor, Senior Pastor and Director of Counseling for higher education. Dr. Jones is a graduate of Norfolk State University, Virginia State University and The Samuel DeWitt Proctor School of Theology at Virginia Union University. He completed the Doctorate of Ministry in Marriage and Family from the Eastern Theological Seminary, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Reverend Jones is a staunch social justice advocate, a deeply committed caregiver for God’s people and a passionate preacher and teacher of God’s Word. He serves as a Seminar Facilitator for Church & Organizational Leadership, Grief Recovery, Mental Health First Aid, and Building Healthy Marriages. Reverend Jones served over 28 years in the U.S. Army as a United States Army Officer and Chaplain. He is a veteran of many combat and peace keeping deployments. Dr. Jones, recently served as the 57th President for the Tidewater Metro Ministers’ Conference. He is also a member of several community organizations including the Board of Directors of the Virginia Interfaith Center for Public Policy, Virginia Symphony Orchestra, The Theological Scholarship Foundation and the Norfolk State University Foundation, among others. He is the recently appointed Chair for NORA, The Network of Regional Advocacy, a non-profit organization that enables other agencies to help our communities. Reverend Jones is a Diamond Life Member of the NAACP and a 50-year member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. Dr. Jones recently celebrated his first anniversary with his bride, Hester.

Dr. Danah M. Kaigler

Dr. Danah Michelle Kaigler has over 20 years of experience working with children and adults with intellectual disabilities, developmental delays, autism, and mental health challenges. As an advocate and coach for vulnerable populations, Danah specializes in fostering effective communication of emotions and feelings, empowering individuals to build meaningful connections and navigate challenges with confidence.



FEATURED PREVIOUS SPEAKER BIOS

Dr. Synetheia N. Newby is a leadership strategist, Gallup® Certified Strengths Coach, and Founder of Greater Works Global Solutions LLC, a boutique coaching and consulting firm committed to equipping government agencies, churches, and community-based organizations to achieve optimal success through strategic leadership and organizational development support. With over twenty years of experience as a global speaker, national training consultant, and executive coach, she specializes in leadership development, strategic initiatives, and crisis intervention.

A visionary leader, Dr. Synetheia is the driving force behind The Lioness Leads®, a global movement that empowers women in leadership. She has trained and consulted for esteemed organizations, including the U.S. Department of the Navy, the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, the White House Community Violence Intervention Collaborative, and various local government agencies.

Dr. Synetheia is also a published author. Her book, The Lioness Leads: Stories of Triumph Over Fear, is a powerful collection of inspiring stories from women leaders who have overcome adversity to lead with courage and confidence.

A respected thought leader, she earned a doctorate in Strategic Leadership with a focus on Leadership Coaching from Regent University. Her expertise, passion, and dedication to excellence establish her as a sought-after voice in leadership, faith, and personal growth.



Glenn E. Porter, MDiv, DMin, combines ministry and media. He is senior pastor at Queen Street Baptist Church, Norfolk, Virginia, contributing writer at The Christian Citizen, co-editor with Jonathan C. Augustine of Leadership in Times of Crisis: Alpha Phi Alpha’s Ministers as Prophets, Priests, and Kings (ROM Digital Ink Press, 2024), and author of Journey With Jesus Through Lent (Judson Press, 2017) and Journey With Jesus Through Black History.

Dr. Porter is also an associate chaplain with Sentara Hospitals in Norfolk and Virginia Beach, Virginia.

(Check back for more details on upcoming sessions in this series.)






