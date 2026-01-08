Aging in Place Program Aims to Help Older Adults Be More Independent

The referral-only program is administered by the Virginia Beach Public Health Foundation.

The Virginia Beach Public Health Foundation administers a powerful program, Aging in Place (AIP), that aims to assist and empower older adults to become more independent. It was piloted through a grant from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to address health disparities in vulnerable populations related to COVID and other social determinants of health.

“We knew the seniors we worked with in Virginia Beach were extremely vulnerable, and when they kept calling 911 for non-emergent lift assists during the height of COVID, they were being unnecessarily exposed to the virus. If we could help them remain independent without the need to call 911, we could limit that exposure while also helping to increase their quality of life,” said Kelly Lee, director of AIP. “So that was the impetus for us to pilot this program.”

Staff worked closely with Chesapeake, which had a similar program, and knew the program had to focus on the needs of the older population and reasons why a senior may frequently call 911.

AIP officially launched in November 2023, and since then, has had over 270 referrals from Virginia Beach EMS and the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The program has four full-time staff members: Kelly Lee, Claire Bolton, Fabiola Mercado and Courtney Hayes.

Fall Prevention Program

Aging in Place is a fall prevention program, and through referrals from EMS and Fire personnel, provides a coordinated approach to improve home safety and connect older adults with resources to:

Maintain their independence

Prevent falls

Reduce non-emergency reliance on EMS and Fire services

Referral Process and Assistance

Referrals usually are for older adults who frequently call 911 or for lift assists. The Aging in Place team sets up an intake appointment and goes to the residence with a firefighter or EMS provider.

The staff member does a comprehensive assessment of the client and living situation to include the resident’s biological, psychological and social factors (job, family support, living situation) to create a holistic and multi-dimensional plan.

“Meanwhile, the firefighter or EMS provider is doing a home safety assessment. They’re looking for places where their walker might get caught and they could fall,” Lee explained. “Also looking for places where grab bars have pulled away from the walls or places where grab bars are needed and have none.”

EMS or Fire personnel also check for smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors and handrails. Outside, they look at walkways, patch access, yard care and more.

“A lot of times if they’re elderly and they’re not taking care of their yards, the branches have pulled up on sidewalks. They can also look to see if they have food in the fridge, or if the kitchen is full of trash due to limited mobility,” Lee said. “After the assessment, we meet and say, ‘these are some of the things we noticed, would you be interested in Meals on Wheels,’ for example.”

The team can also review the older adult’s insurance information and see what resources can be provided.

“Sometimes it is hard for them to navigate. They don’t always know what resources they have through their insurance,” Lee added. “We’ve gone out and assisted with their Medicaid application or walked with them through the process of getting into hospice.”

Lee said this process helps them build rapport and creates trust between the client and team members.

Always Supporting

The Aging in Place team never closes a case. A resident can reach out any time after their intake appointment.

“If they call us four months later or after we’ve had no contact with them and they say ‘hey, I’m out of diapers’ or ‘my walker broke,’ we’ll go and take them another one or give them the support they need,” Lee said.

The program is fortunate to have a storage unit full of donated durable medical equipment from wheelchairs, mobility scooters, hospital beds, lift chairs, shower chairs and more.



