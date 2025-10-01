Ahead of Deadline, Warner & Kaine Criticize Republican Failure

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) released the following statement after Republicans blocked passage of a bill to fund the government and protect Virginians’ access to health care:

“Once again, Republicans have rejected a commonsense funding bill that would keep the government open, protect Americans’ healthcare and bring down the crushing costs they’re facing thanks to Republican policies. As soon as tomorrow, millions of families will begin receiving notices that their health care premiums and deductibles are set to skyrocket next year – direct consequences of Republican choices.

“Donald Trump once said, ‘If there is a shutdown, I think it would be a tremendously negative mark on the president of the United States. He’s the one that has to get people together.’ By his own standard, this looming shutdown is a failure of President Trump’s leadership.

“Congress cannot afford more delay. It’s well past time for the president and congressional Republicans to stop playing games, get serious, and do their jobs – before the American people are forced to pay the price.”