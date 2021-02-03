Air Force Reserve Named Title Partner of MEAC Basketball Tournament

NORFOLK, Va.,Feb. 1, 2021 – The Air Force Reserve has been named title partner of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Basketball Tournament in celebration of the MEAC’s 50th anniversary.



The deal gives Air Force Reserve naming rights for the 2021 tournament.



“The Air Force Reserve coming on board as the title partner of the MEAC Basketball Tournament is an excellent opportunity for both entities, and I could not be more excited,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said. “This partnership will provide our students with a chance to take advantage of what the Air Force Reserve has to offer its men and women servicepeople, including employment opportunities. We are proud to be a partner with the Air Fore Reserve. It’s a win-win.”



“We are excited to be the title sponsor for the MEAC’s Men and Women’s Basketball Championships,” SMSgt Adam Eldard, Chief of Advertising and Marketing for the Air Force Reserve, said. “We believe that the great history and achievements in the MEAC provides us with a terrific platform to be able to share the opportunities that the Air Force Reserve has to offer for college tuition assistance and a part-time job with full-time benefits. I encourage everyone to go to AFReserve.com to find out more about the Air Force Reserve.”



The 2021 Air Force Reserve MEAC Basketball Tournament will take place Wednesday through Saturday, March 10-13, at the Norfolk Scope Arena in Norfolk, Va.

