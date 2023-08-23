Air Power Park to close for a month to complete improvements

By: City of Hampton

Aug. 16, 2023 – The revitalization of Air Power Park is nearly complete, but the park needs to close for the final phase of construction. The closure will begin Friday, Aug. 18, and last about a month.

The Air Power Park entrance to the WaterWalk will be closed, beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, but people can still visit from other points on the trail.

The work will close both the parking lot and the sidewalk between the construction area and the parking lot. The building and the parking lot will be closed beginning at 5 p.m. Friday.

During this final construction, the grading will be completed and turf installed; the access road will be repaved and the east side swale completed; and the waterfront features (dock, pier, bulkhead cap, safety rail installation) will also be completed. This planned brief interruption of access is necessary for the safe, speedy completion of the project.