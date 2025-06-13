Al Green Calls for Trump’s Impeachment Before Army Parade
By: Victor Greene
Ahead of the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary parade, Congressman Al Green is calling for the president’s impeachment. Green says the president’s conduct demands action, even as the country prepares to honor its military. The timing has stirred debate, with supporters calling the move necessary and critics accusing Green of politicizing the moment. As the parade nears, the spotlight is split between celebration and controversy.