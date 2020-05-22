“All aboard” is a phrase frequently used in connection with promotional activities of the Lee Hall Train Station Foundation. Established in 2000, this nonprofit organization supports the city’s effort to move, restore and interpret the historic 1881 Lee Hall Depot as a rail heritage museum.



After reading of the foundation’s May 9 National Train Day Celebration cancellation, musician Mike Hawkins of the Chestnut Circuit Riders was inspired to compose and record an original song titled “All Aboard for Lee Hall Depot.” Hawkins wanted to honor the event and bring a smile to everyone’s face during these challenging times. You can check out his song, complete with a video, online.



The Circuit Riders are an outgrowth of the praise team at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, which performs “front porch spiritual Americana music.” To hear more of their music, visit www.reverbnation.com/chestnutcircuitriders.

For more about the Lee Hall Train Station Foundation, visit www.leehalldepot.org.

See this video for more