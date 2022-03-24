All Aboard for Spring at Lee Hall Depot

By: City of Newport

Celebrate the arrival of spring with Saturday activities for kids at the historic Lee Hall Depot on March 26 and April 2, 9, and 16! Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., enjoy crafts, storytelling, and scavenger hunts. Diesel Dave the mandolin player will perform sing-along railroad songs the mornings of March 26 and April 2 and the C&O Railroad’s mascot, Chessie the Cat, will make a special appearance on April 16. Mark your calendars now and plan to stop by! Lee Hall Depot is located at 9 Elmhurst Street in Newport News. For admission prices and additional information, visit www.newportnewshistory.org.