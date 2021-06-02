All Aboard for the Lee Hall Depot!

With renovations now complete, the historic Lee Hall Depot is opening this weekend for a sneak preview. Visitors are invited to reserve tickets for a free tour of the restored 1881 train station on Saturday, June 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The 30-minute guided tour of the depot showcases period rooms outfitted to 1900, and outside there are several family-friendly displays. Highlights include:



Chessie’s Place for children’s activities

Costumed rail characters

Photo ops with Chessie, the Railroad Kitty

Garden scale model train layout

Story Time for kids on the hour from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Performances by the Singing Conductor on the half hour from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Locomotive cab simulator

Free admission continues each Saturday in June and tickets should be reserved in advance online. Located at 9 Elmhurst Street, Lee Hall Depot was restored by the City of Newport News in partnership with the Lee Hall Train Station Foundation. It is operated by the Newport News Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism. For more information, contact nnhistoricsites@nnva.gov.