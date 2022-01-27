All Aboard for the Rail Heritage Lecture Series!

The Lee Hall Train Station Foundation, in conjunction with the City of Newport News Historic Services, is hosting a special rail heritage program titled Extreme Railroading in Germany at the Lee Hall Depot on Wednesday, February 2 at 7:00 p.m. Hear military railroad historian Albert Burckard Jr. highlight World War II armored trains, including Holocaust boxcars, the rail-mounted Schwerer Gustav (the largest gun ever built), the never-built European 10-foot gauge railway, and the Fuhrer Special, Hitler’s personal train. The Lee Hall Depot is located at 9 Elmhurst Street, Newport News. This program is free and open to the public. For additional information, call 757-525-7372.