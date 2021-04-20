All Virginians 16 and Over Now Eligible for COVID-19 Vaccine City hosting vaccine clinic this Wednesday at CNU

All Virginians age 16 and older are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine. This expansion of eligibility comes as the Commonwealth reaches a new milestone in its vaccination program—approximately half of all adults in the state have received at least one dose.

With this move into Phase 2, appointments will still be required for most vaccinations. Find and schedule appointments directly through the Vaccinate Virginia system by visiting vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). The vaccinate.virginia.gov site links to the CDC’s VaccineFinder website, which has a searchable map-based tool to find appointments at Community Vaccination Centers, local health departments, pharmacies and hospitals.

Only the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for individuals aged 16 and 17; the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are approved for ages 18 and up. The Commonwealth is still pausing the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until receiving additional guidance from the FDA and CDC.

Newport News is hosting a COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic this Wednesday, April 21 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Christopher Newport University’s Freeman Center. The Moderna vaccine will be administered to anyone ages 18 and up. This is a 1st and 2nd dose clinic. Appointments are not required and walk-ins are accepted. If you’d prefer an appointment time, register at register online.