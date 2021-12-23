Allen Iverson hosts Crossover High School Christmas Holiday Showcase at Bethel

Hampton Roads native and NBA hall of fame great Allen Iverson will host the Crossover High School Christmas Holiday Showcase in Hampton, Virginia on December 23 at Bethel High School in the Allen Iverson Gymnasium. The basketball showcase will feature high school matchups of teams from across Hampton Roads including Lake Taylor vs Norcom at 12:00 pm, Granby vs Oscar Smith at 1:30 pm, Churchland vs John Champe at 3:00 pm, Jamestown vs Kempsville at 5:30 pm, Maury vs Hampton at 7:00 pm, and Norview vs Bethel at 8:30 pm.

