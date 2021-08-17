Allen Iverson signs multi-year partnership with cannabis company Viola

NBA legend and Hall of Famer Allen Iverson has signed a multi-year partnership with Viola Brands, which is a Black-owned multinational cannabis operator co-founded by former NBA player Al Harrington. The partnership will involve his own cannabis line, merchandise, and other products with Viola to create an industry-leading collaboration across product lines.



Iverson initially joined Viola’s 18,000 sq. ft. growth space in Detroit in March after getting a detailed tour of the process from the founders of Viola themselves. What intrigued Iverson was the commitment Viola has to integrating minority participation in the cannabis industry.



Iverson will have his own collection of products, both cannabis, and non-cannabis. The first product of the collection, which is properly named The Iverson Collection, will be a special strain of cannabis that will launch in California in October. The strain will be available only at Elevate and the Jade Room.



“I’ve had a lot of people approach me with business opportunities, but this one with Al was different,” said Iverson. “After seeing how devoted he is to this business, and him educating me on how beneficial the plant is, it just felt right. I’m excited to be a part of it. Together, we’re about to change the game.”



“In the same way Allen impacted the culture, we’re going to continue to impact the cannabis industry,” said Viola Co-CEO, Al Harrington. “We’re going to keep pushing boundaries. I’m honored to have Allen on board. We want to continue to inspire others and encourage people of color to participate in the cannabis space.”

