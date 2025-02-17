Ally Financial Law Scholars Program

The Ally Financial Law Scholars Scholarship Program established in 2021 and provides financial assistance to students pursuing a law degree. This scholarship award seeks to minimize the debt of higher education that plagues scholars after their completion of the professional degree program, with a goal of increasing the number of highly qualified and competitive law professionals entering the workforce. Ally is committed to reducing barriers to economic mobility and fostering financial and social inclusion.

Qualifications:

• Be a U.S. citizen or current U.S. resident

• Be an incoming full-time student at an accredited law school

• Demonstrate commitment to the legal profession

• Exhibit leadership and be active within the community

Application Materials:

• Complete 2-part online application (must be submitted by 11:59 pm ET by deadline)

• Provide Personal Statement Response –

o What makes you interested in the legal profession, and how has your personal experience prepared you for a career in law?

• Provide Video Response to Question Prompt – not to exceed 5 minutes

o Ally is committed to reducing barriers to economic mobility and fostering financial and social inclusion. Explain how your prior experiences and your pursuit of a career in the

legal field aligns with these goals.

• Provide two (2) Letters of Recommendation

• Provide Transcript

• Provide Resume (include internship/work experience, extracurricular activities, honors, community service, and any special skills)

Visit the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation website for FAQs: https://www.cbcfinc.org/programs/scholarships/