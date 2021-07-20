Alternatives Debuts “Supporting Your Child” Guidebook

Raising a child is difficult, and many families experienced greater and much different challenges during the pandemic. To offer insight and tips to parents, Alternatives developed the “Supporting Your Child” guidebook. This booklet contains ideas and resources for families, educators and those who work with young children. While the content is aimed at supporting children ages 3-12, the information is useful for engaging with older children as well. The guidebook includes tips on taking unplugged brain breaks, establishing daily routines, a weekly planner template, ideas for how to stay connected, communications tips and so much more. View the “Supporting Your Guidebook” online. Newport News, Hampton, Williamsburg and James City County residents can call 757-838-2330 to request a hard copy. Alternatives is a nationally-recognized nonprofit with a mission to help young people grow into creative, compassionate and responsible adults. To learn more visit www.altinc.org.