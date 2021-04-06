Alternatives Hosting Virtual Learning ﻿ and Cyberbullying Chat

According to stopbullying.gov, approximately 20% of students ages 12-18 nationwide experience bullying. While bullying affects the person being harassed, it also impacts families, those seeing the bullying take place and other students. To offer support for young people and families, Alternatives Inc. is hosting an online Virtual Learning and Cyberbullying Chat with Rosean Lindsey, anti-bullying coach, on Thursday, April 8, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. This free parent and family engagement session is open to all. Guests are encouraged to come ready to learn, listen and chat during an engaging session.

Registration is not required. The session can be accessed via Zoom using ID 810-5360-0427. For more information contact Shireen McHenry at 757-838-2330 or smchenry@altinc.org. Founded in 1973, Alternatives, Inc. is a nationally recognized youth development nonprofit that serves children and young people on the Virginia Peninsula through high quality programs embedded in childcare centers and afterschool programs in neighborhoods, schools and community settings. To learn more, visit www.altinc.org.