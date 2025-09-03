NSU Alumna Creates Endowed Scholarship in Her Mother’s Honor

Horace Mann, a 19th century educator and champion of public education famously said, “Education is the great equalizer of the conditions of men.” Norfolk State University alumna Brenda Williams’ mother and role model, Emma Ruth Williams, shared Mann’s belief. “My mother, despite having only a 10th grade education, was a firm believer in the power of education,” recollects Williams.

Reared on her grandfather’s farm in Emporia, Virginia, Williams says that work gave her a sense of accomplishment, encouraged independence, instilled a strong work ethic, and motivated her to strive for a successful life. “I believed that if I worked hard, I could attain anything I wanted in life. I paid my way through college with money earned by working custodial and factory jobs,” she said with pride. “I was also raised not to settle for second best.”

Her beliefs in the importance of education and witnessing the sacrifices her mother made fashioned a seed in Brenda Williams that led her to establish the Emma Ruth Williams Endowed Scholarship in honor of her beloved mother. Hailing from the class of 1974, Williams received a B.S. degree in business administration with an emphasis in marketing. The endowment benefits students majoring in business administration. “I secured my first professional job at Xerox Corporation via Norfolk State University’s recruiting program. From Xerox, I went on to work at Merck & Company. While working at Merck, I earned my MBA in pharmaceutical marketing in1980 from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Teaneck, New Jersey.” Williams retired from Federal Express in 2013 having served 27 years as an industrial engineer.

Williams first learned about the University’s endowed scholarships through long-time NSUfundraising cheerleader Estherine Harding, former director of financial aid, at NSU. “My mother generously helped many family members and friends with their college tuition. As she approached her later years of life, I wanted to honor her in a meaningful way. When I shared the idea of establishing an endowed scholarship in her honor, she was overjoyed,” Williams reflected. Emma Ruth Williams passed away last year, and “I am grateful that I acted when I did, rather than waiting for the future.”

“It is my hope that deserving students will receive my gift and use it to forge a way for their success,” Williams explained. “I hope that this gift will enable students to pay it forward and provide a better life for themselves and their families. Any gift the University receives can be transformational. As an HBCU, no gift is too small or too large. Every donation helps to ensure our students will take their rightful place in society,” she continued.

Williams’ own giving philosophy is based on what she learned from her mother’s example. “We may not know someone personally who needs help, but we should always be willing to pay it forward. Many individuals truly want and need support to create a better life for themselves and their families, and a quality education is the key to making that possible. Our generosity, no matter the size, can make a lasting impact on someone’s life.”

If she had the opportunity to speak to alumni and potential donors she would encourage everyone to give back to NSU, “because we are where we are today, in part, due to the opportunities afforded us at Norfolk State. By giving back, we can also show the world this HBCU can compete with larger institutions. Many individuals have the drive and determination to pursue higher education but lack the financial resources or family support to pursue their goals. Through our support, we can make a meaningful difference in their lives and help shape future generations.”

Brenda Williams, Norfolk State University alumna and benefactor, sees the future in our students and because of her generosity, NSU is closer to meeting its fundraising goal in the historical $90 million campaign.