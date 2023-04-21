Alvin Ailey Free Community Workshop

Dance for a moment, remember it for a lifetime

Experience a free, fun community workshop: “Revelations Celebration!” Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater faculty members will lead an interactive workshop at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center (2410 Wickham Ave.) on Monday, April 24, from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. The workshop is free and open to all ages and dance ability levels, including those with no prior dance experience.

Alvin Ailey’s “Revelations” is the world’s most popular work of modern dance. Learn excerpts from this masterpiece conducted by former Ailey company member Nasha Thomas, with live music by an Ailey percussionist and selected props.

Please wear comfortable attire to move. Type of dance shoes will be at the discretion of the individual dancer. Please note this class will take place outdoors on concrete.

Advanced registration is required. For assistance, call 757-282-2801.